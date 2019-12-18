UP: Man held for inciting people by circulating video of Jamia violence

A man was on Wednesday arrested for trying to incite people by allegedly circulating a video of the violent protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, police said.

Bintu was arrested from Chandausi area and booked under various sections of the IPC including the IT act for sharing the video and trying to vitiate the atmosphere by whipping up peoples' emotions, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.