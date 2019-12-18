Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA protest: Road closures in South Delhi create traffic chaos rue motorists

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 20:41 IST
Motorists travelling from South Delhi areas to other parts of the city and Noida faced chaos and hardships due to closure of some roads in anticipation of protest against the amended citizenship law. The Okhla underpass and a portion of the Mathura Road were closed for traffic on Wednesday morning, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Sources said traffic movement was closed owing to a planned protest by Jamia students against the Citizenship Amendment Act. "Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi," the traffic police tweeted.

Similarly people going to Noida from Mathura road are advised to take Ashram Chowk, DND or Noida link road, it said. "Okhla underpass going towards Kalindi Kunj is also closed for traffic movement," the traffic police tweeted.

Motorists took to Twitter to complain against traffic problems. "There is not a single traffic police on DND. It is congested for past few days," said one Twitter user.

Another complained, "Sir, how many more days,since from Monday its closed & its very hard to travel Noida via DND in (Morning + evening).When you will restore traffic from kalindi..." Motorists also said that it was taking more time to reach Ashram via DND due to "messy" traffic situation.

Metro train services were also affected as gates of some stations were closed in anticipation of protests. Seven metro stations were closed on Tuesday in view of the Seelampur violence but five of them were later opened.

On Wednesday morning, the DMRC handle tweeted about the closure of entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur - Babarpur stations. But within an hour, it said all metro stations were open.

