Entry, exit gates of Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Jamia Millia among others closed

The entry and exit gates of seven metro stations including Jamia Millia Islamia were closed on Thursday here. The gates of metro stations falling on the magenta and yellow lines, among others, were closed on Thursday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a tweet said, "Entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Munirka are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations." "Entry and exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk and Vishwavidyalaya are closed," it said in its second tweet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.