NIA to take over UAPA cases against two Kerala students

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has decided to take over UAPA cases against two students who were arrested by the Kerala police recently from Kozhikode for allegedly distributing pro-Maoist pamphlets, official sources said here on Thursday. "We have re-registered the case yesterday (on Wednesday) and will take over the investigation in coming days," a NIA official told PTI.

The Kerala High Court on November 27 had dismissed the bail plea of two student activists of ruling CPI(M)--Thwaha Fazal (24) and Alan Suhaib (20)-- who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The court had admitted the evidences submitted by the police to prove the arrested students had Maoist links and denied them bail.

Fazal and Alan, students of journalism and law respectively and the CPI(M)'s branch committee members, were arrested on November 2 from Kozhikode, leading to widespread criticism in the Left-ruled state. The two are in judicial custody..

