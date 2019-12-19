Left Menu
Biting cold sweeps many parts of Haryana & Punjab; Narnaul coldest at 3.5 C

  Chandigarh
  Updated: 19-12-2019 13:15 IST
  Created: 19-12-2019 13:15 IST
Biting cold sweeps many parts of Haryana & Punjab; Narnaul coldest at 3.5 C

Narnaul in Haryana reeled at 3.5 degrees Celsius as biting cold continued to sweep Haryana and Punjab on Thursday. Fog also reduced visibility in the morning at many places in the two states, a Meteorological Department official said here.

Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest place in the two states recording a night temperature of two degrees below normal limits. As cold weather conditions persisted, Hisar recorded a low of 4.1 degree Celsius, three notches below normal. Karnal recorded a low of 4.6 degree Celsius, down four notches.

Ambala recorded a low of 7.4 degree Celsius while Rohtak and Bhiwani also experienced a cold night at 5.6 degree Celsius and 6.2 degree Celsius respectively. In Punjab, Patiala recorded a low of 5.5 degree Celsius, down two notches against normal limits while Bathinda shivered at a low of 5.8 degree Celsius.

Ludhiana (7), Gurdaspur (6.4), Halwara (6.1), Faridkot (6) and Adampur (6.2) too experienced cold weather conditions. However, Amritsar and Pathankot's minimum settled above normal limits at 8 degree Celsius and 9.9 degree Celsius respectively.

Union Territory Chandigarh recorded a minimum of 9.9 degree Celsius.

