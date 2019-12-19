Anti-CAA stir: Internet services suspended in UP's Sambhal following violent protest

Internet services were suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Thursday after a public bus was set ablaze and another damaged as protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent, District Magistrate Avinash K Singh said. Some of the protesters also pelted stones at a police station, he said.

"The internet services have been suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent rumour-mongering," the DM added. One state roadways bus was set on fire in Chaudhary Sarai area of the district on Thursday afternoon while another was damaged, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. This is the first incident on attack on state-run buses in the state in the wake of violent protests against the CAA.

Section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting unlawful assembly is in force in the state and no permission for any gathering has been given for December 19, Uttar Pradesh Police Chief O P Singh had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.