Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gyan-Key libraries set up at police station, school in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 16:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 16:16 IST
Gyan-Key libraries set up at police station, school in

The city police in a joint initiative with a Pune-based NGO on Thursday set up "Gyan-Key libraries" at a police station and zilla parishad high school in Uppal here. Such library facility for police personnel and visitors is the first such initiative at police stations in the state, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

All 44 Law and Order police stations under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits and 25 government schools shortlisted for Student Police Cadet programme from the adjoining Medchal-Malkajgiri and Yadadri Bhongir districts will have "Gyan-Key libraries"with books related to law etc., in English and Telugu. Bhagwat in a release said due to stressful working conditions, police personnel also do not find time to read.

Hence, these books of general knowledge, fitness, yoga, personality development, biographies of leaders are useful for not only visitors but for police personnel as well, the top police official added. Books on CrPC, IPC, special laws, etc for the police personnel were provided by the office of theRachakonda Police Commissioner and Rural Relations, the NGO, has provided books for the visitors to police stations. PTI VVK ROH ROH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Need to make elections accessible for PwD, senior citizens: Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Thursday stressed on the need to make elections more accessible for Persons with Disabilities PwD and senior citizens. While disability is a problem that needs to be addressed more by the individua...

MSS Wakf Board students stage protest against CAA

MSS Wakf Board students stage protest against CAA Madurai, Dec 19 PTI Students of the MSS Wakf Boardcollege staged a demonstration here on Thursday in protestagainst the Citizenship Amendment ActGirl students did not participate in the ...

Two killed in firing during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru:Cops

Two persons were killed in police firing on Thursday as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, turned violent in Mangaluru, even as scores of people including historian Ramachandra Guha were detained in Bengaluru and other parts of...

French warship to spearhead European mission in Gulf from next year

A European operation to ensure safe shipping in the Gulf region, scene of attacks on merchant vessels this year, will get underway next month when a French warship starts patrolling there, a French armed forces spokeswoman said on Thursday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019