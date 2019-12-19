Gyan-Key libraries set up at police station, school in

The city police in a joint initiative with a Pune-based NGO on Thursday set up "Gyan-Key libraries" at a police station and zilla parishad high school in Uppal here. Such library facility for police personnel and visitors is the first such initiative at police stations in the state, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

All 44 Law and Order police stations under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits and 25 government schools shortlisted for Student Police Cadet programme from the adjoining Medchal-Malkajgiri and Yadadri Bhongir districts will have "Gyan-Key libraries"with books related to law etc., in English and Telugu. Bhagwat in a release said due to stressful working conditions, police personnel also do not find time to read.

Hence, these books of general knowledge, fitness, yoga, personality development, biographies of leaders are useful for not only visitors but for police personnel as well, the top police official added. Books on CrPC, IPC, special laws, etc for the police personnel were provided by the office of theRachakonda Police Commissioner and Rural Relations, the NGO, has provided books for the visitors to police stations. PTI VVK ROH ROH.

