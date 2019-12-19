Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-CAA protesters resort to 'Gandhigiri', offer roses to police

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 18:38 IST
Anti-CAA protesters resort to 'Gandhigiri', offer roses to police

Anti-citizenship law protestors offered roses to security personnel at the Jantar Mantar on Thursday, saying police can baton charge them as much as they want, but their message is "love in return for hatred". Some lawyers participating in the demonstration also offered legal assistance to protestors in case they are detained by the Delhi Police.

A large number of protestors, including students and activists, gathered at the Jantar Mantar here on Thursday against the new legislation after they were not allowed to hold demonstrations near the Red Fort and Mandi House where prohibitory orders have been imposed. Several posters have been put up at Jantar Mantar against the new citizenship law, with one reading -- "Digital India with no internet, 'Janta mange rozi roti, milti hamko lathi gali' (people demand employment but get batons and abuses); save constitution save country."

Sandeep Dhiman, a protester, said, "They can lathicharge us as much as they want, we will still offer them roses. Love in return for hatred. We are ready to face their tear gas and water canons." At the Jantar Mantar, help desks were set up by volunteers while stationary was being provided to write fresh posters. Announcements were also made at the Jantar Mantar about food packets available the help desk.

Students from different law schools were also present at the spot volunteering. "They (police) can block the roads and close the metro stations. Let people walk through each street. Let each street be remembered in history for these protests," said Ramesh Ram, a law student.

Another protester, Jyoti Saha, said that she was attending the agitation with her five-year-old twins, "so that tomorrow, when they (police) make appeals to parents to not let their kids go to protest, they (kids) know what to do." At the Jantar Mantar protest site, a human chain was formed to make space for a group of Muslim protesters to offer 'namaaz'.

"We respect every religion, the government wants to divide us while there is no division in our hearts," said Rajeeb Das, one of the protester leading the human chain formation. At another protest site near the Red Fort, a group of Muslim protesters offered namaz.

Entry and exit gates of at least 19 Delhi Metro stations were shut while barricades were erected in large parts of south, east and north Delhi to check movement of protesters, triggering massive traffic snarls in large parts of the city. In the area around the Red Fort, scores of protestors were dragged into buses by police in a bid to clear the area where Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed restricting gathering of more than four people.

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act resulted in huge traffic snarls across the national capital during the morning peak hours, while the Delhi-Gurgaon route remained in a gridlock as vehicles lined up for as long as 10 kms on the expressway connecting the two cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Gunshots ring out in central Moscow as police cordon off bigger area

Gunshots were heard in central Moscow near the headquarters of Russias FSB security service on Thursday evening after the agency was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying it had neutralized an attacker and several people had been woun...

Pompeo says U.S. to restrict visas for Iranian officials detaining peaceful protesters

The United States will restrict visas for current or former Iranian officials who abuse or detain peaceful protests, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday, as Washington ramps up its campaign to pressure on the Islamic Republic.Th...

Grant Rs 40,543 cr to fill resource gap: CM to 15th Finance

Grant Rs 40,543 cr to fill resource gap CM to 15th Finance Commission Amaravati, Dec 19 PTI Noting that Andhra Pradesh is facing financial imbalances due to bifurcation, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday requested the 15...

Violence will make it easier for govt to suppress cause: AAP on CAA protests

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Thursday appealed to people to peacefully protest against the amended Citizenship Act, saying violence will give a bad name to the whole movement and make it easier for the government to suppress the cause. Noting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019