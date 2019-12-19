Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-CAA stir: Internet, messaging services suspended in parts of Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 19:30 IST
Anti-CAA stir: Internet, messaging services suspended in parts of Delhi

In a never seen before crackdown on information flow in a large metropolis in India, mobile internet and messaging services were on Thursday shut for hours in certain parts of the capital that were hotspots of anti Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest. The shutdown, ordered by Delhi police, was never seen in any of the past protests, including the massive public outcry after the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case in 2012 and anti-corruption movement by Anna Hazare.

Thursday's outage triggered a rage among Netizen with some even comparing the crackdown to the Emergency. The services that stopped WhatsApp and other popular messaging apps as well as access to internet on mobiles at 9 am in certain parts of Delhi, resumed only after 1 pm.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio - the three top mobile service providers, complied with Delhi police order, that asked them to even stop voice calls in the areas hit by protests. However, an official at one of the telcos, said voice calling was largely unaffected and only internet services were affected. The directive from office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, New Delhi was issued to all telecom service providers, including Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Jio and BSNL/MTNL.

"In view of the prevailing law and order situation, it is hereby directed that communication of all types, that is voice, SMS and internet, be halted from 9.00 hours to 13.00 hours in the cell IDs/BTS covering the following areas for dated 19.12.2019," said the directive. "This should be treated as an absolute direction and compliance should be reported," the Delhi Police directive added.

he areas where services were suspended include walled city areas of North and Central districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffarbad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaeen Bagh and Bawana. Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal said the company had complied with a government directive in this regard.

"There is a government order and we are just following it," Mittal said while speaking to reporters after a pre-Budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here. There was no official word from other service providers, but sources said that services have largely been restored in the affected areas.

Meanwhile #IndiaAgainstCAA (115k tweets) and #CitizenshipAmmendmentAct (31K Tweets) were trending, and #Emergency2019 (23.9K Tweets) and #internetshutdown (13.4K Tweets) were being actively used by netizens to voice their views. A Twitter user pointed out that Delhi is seeing its first internet shutdown.

"The wall has been breached, it has never happened in a metropolitan city before. Shutdowns are supposed to be last-resort tools for public emergencies, not weapons to prevent dissent," the tweet said. Another user highlighted that "after internet being shutdown in Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, same situation has happened in Delhi also...But protests is ON fire BJP will have to take step back".

People also tweeted images of jams at Delhi-Gurgaon border as traffic moved at snail pace amid all the protests. But, despite the shutdown for a few hours, multiple videos of protests from various parts of the city surfaced on the microblogging platform. Office goers had a harrowing time reaching workplace, prompting companies like HCL to allow its employees to opt for 'work from home'.

HCL Technologies issued an advisory for all employees to exercise caution during travel. "Employee safety and security is of utmost concern at HCL Technologies and in cognizance of this we are issuing an advisory for all employees to exercise caution during travel. We have recommended the employees to avail Tele-Commuting option (Work From Home), if required," an HCL Technologies spokesperson said.

Besides this, the company also arranged transportation facilities to provide pickups/drops till the nearest possible point; it also sensitized employees to take the safest route possible. "We are also proactively monitoring the situation and providing full support to our employees wherever required," the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Considering Veganuary? Take B12 and beware vegan junk, scientists say

People switching to a vegan diet - for January or for good - could reap health benefits such as weight loss and lower cholesterol, but should beware vegan junk food with little nutritional value, scientists are warning.Plant-based food enth...

Almost all of Trump's TV campaign ads discuss impeachment -report

More than 99 of U.S. President Donald Trumps television ads have focused on impeachment this year, according to an analysis that shows how central the topic has become for his re-election campaign.The anti-impeachment blitz has cost the Tru...

Violent protests over citizenship law leave 2 dead in southern India

Two persons died of injuries suffered in violent protests against Indias new citizenship law in the southern Indian city of Mangaluru, hospital officials said on Thursday.They said that at least one of the two dead had been shot. Local gove...

UP: Internet services suspended in Meerut, Bareilly

Internet services have been suspended in Meerut and Bareilly following the violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state. In Meerut, the administration has snapped the services on Thursday evening which will remain impose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019