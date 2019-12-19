Delhi Metro operations resume to normal, gates reopened at several stations

All entry and exit gates that were closed earlier today as a precautionary measure following the protests against new Citizenship law, are now opened, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Monday. In a series of tweets, the DMRC said, "All entry and exit gates of Chandni Chowk, Barakhamba, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, ITO, Janpath, Khan Market, Vasant Vihar and Munirka are open."

"All entry and exit gates of Rajiv Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg are open," the DMRC said in another tweet. Earlier, the DMRC announced the closure of entry and exit gates of multiple other metro stations owing to protests in different parts of the city.

The gates of several metro stations, were closed as a precautionary measure following the protests against new Citizenship law. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

