Pilot parking management projects in Kamla Nagar, Krishna Nagar to roll out on Monday
Two pilot parking projects to decongest Kamla Nagar market in North Delhi and Krishna Nagar market in East Delhi will roll out on Monday, according to officials. The Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority will monitor the implementation of the parking management pilot projects and submit a report to the apex court.
In Kamla Nagar, the plan involves making Kolhapur Road, one of the radial roads in the area, pedestrian. Two other roads — Maharaja Agrasen Marg and Mandelia Road — will continue to have two-way traffic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Minor girl molested by 52-year-old dentist at clinic in South East Delhi
'Contempt threat' by Justice Arun Mishra to senior lawyer: Supreme Court advocates urge judge to be patient in dealing with advocates. PTI ABA MNL LLPHMB
Trump asks Supreme Court to prevent banks turning over financial records
UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to resume federal executions
US Supreme Court could lift stay on federal executions