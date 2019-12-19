Pilot parking management projects in Kamla Nagar, Krishna Nagar to roll out on Monday

Two pilot parking projects to decongest Kamla Nagar market in North Delhi and Krishna Nagar market in East Delhi will roll out on Monday, according to officials. The Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority will monitor the implementation of the parking management pilot projects and submit a report to the apex court.

In Kamla Nagar, the plan involves making Kolhapur Road, one of the radial roads in the area, pedestrian. Two other roads — Maharaja Agrasen Marg and Mandelia Road — will continue to have two-way traffic.

