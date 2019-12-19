Two killed in firing during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru:Cops

Two persons were killed in police firing on Thursday as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, turned violent here, police said. Police sources said protesters attempted to lay siege to the Mangalore North police station and tried to attack police personnel, following which force was used to disperse them.

Two persons received bullet injuries in police firing and they later succumbed at a hospital, police confirmed. The deceased were identified as Jaleel Kudroli (49) and Nausheen (23).PTI KSU RS BN BN.

