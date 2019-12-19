Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-CAA protests: Traffic snarls in national capital, Delhi-Gurgaon border in gridlock

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 22:07 IST
Anti-CAA protests: Traffic snarls in national capital, Delhi-Gurgaon border in gridlock

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act resulted in huge traffic snarls across the national capital during the morning peak hours on Thursday, while the Delhi-Gurgaon route remained in a gridlock as vehicles lined up for as long as 10 kms on the expressway connecting the two cities. "Police have placed barricades and are checking vehicles coming from Gurgaon to Delhi due to which the traffic is affected on the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Sources said the barricading was placed after the Delhi Police got an input about a group of people from Mewat in neighbouring Haryana going towards the national capital to join protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and against police action on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia. With the police raising the barricades and just one lane open for checking vehicles around 8 am, many commuters took wrong side to reach their destinations and ended up occupying the service lane as well.

The barricades were removed around 4 pm, police said. The traffic coming from Mahipalpur also got caught in the snarl.

According to a senior Gurgaon traffic police official, the traffic jam reached the Signature tower from Gurgaon side. Nineteen IndiGo flights were cancelled and 16 others delayed as crew members were stuck in traffic jam on the NH-8 due to anti-CAA protests, a Delhi airport official said.

Four airlines -- Vistara, GoAir, Air India and IndiGo -- announced that their passengers, who are stuck in traffic due to the protests in various parts of Delhi, would be adjusted in subsequent flights at no extra costs. Several commuters took to Twitter to express their grievances.

"Massive traffic jam in Gurgaon from Golf Course Road to Cyberhub, that’s 7kms in red!! Where is the management??," one Aditya Agarwal tweeted. Another commuter, Smita Jha, said she had to walk for four hours.

"Heavy Traffic jam on all roads in #Gurgaon ! Had to walk for 4 km to ofc," Jha tweeted. Within the national capital, traffic was heavy in the carriageway from Delhi Gate to GPO during the day due to the protest, police said.

Traffic movement was also affected on the Subhash Marg, Peeli Kothi, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Red Fort and Old Delhi Railway Station. Authorities tweeted regular updates on the traffic situation.

Despite prohibitory orders issued by the Delhi Police, protestors had gathered at the Red Fort and near Mandi House in large numbers. Scores of protesters were detained and taken away in buses. None of these protests had permission from the Delhi Police to hold marches, the police added.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed entry and exit gates of 20 stations and later opened 18 of them. Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro staions remained closed, according to last reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Chilean lawmakers approve popular vote on Pinochet-era constitution

Chiles Congress on Thursday gave the green light to a referendum on changing the countrys constitution next year, a central demand of protesters whose mobilizations brought the nation virtually to a standstill over the past eight weeks.The ...

JPMorgan metals traders under Singapore scrutiny, two more depart -sources

Regulatory scrutiny of precious metals trading at JPMorgan Chase Co. , one of the worlds largest gold brokerages, has expanded to Singapore and ensnared two more bank employees, according to people familiar with the situation.The Monetary ...

UPDATE 3-U.S. deports Mexicans far from border, may send others to Guatemala

The United States began flying Mexican deportees to the interior of Mexico on Thursday and a senior U.S. official said Mexicans seeking U.S. asylum could be sent to Guatemala, as the Trump administration seeks to further limit border crossi...

Entertainment News Roundup: UK singer Lynch dies age 81; Critics claw 'Cats' musical film and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Up on the Roof, UK singer Kenny Lynch dies age 81Kenny Lynch, whose pop hits including Up on the Roof made him one of the best-known black British entertainers of the 1960s, has di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019