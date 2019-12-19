Mobile internet suspended in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district
The Karnataka government on Thursday night suspended mobile Internet services for the next 48 hours in Dakshina Kannada district, as protests against the controversial citizenship law turned violent in Mangaluru city. The decision was taken in order to prevent misuse of social media platforms with an aim to disturb peace and tranquillity, and for maintaining law-and-order situation, according to a notification.
The move comes on a day two persons were killed in police firing in Mangaluru. PTI KSU GMS HMB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
