Mobile internet, SMS suspended in Lucknow till Dec 21: UP govt

Mobile internet services and SMS of all mobile service providers have been suspended in Lucknow till December 21 noon, according to an Uttar Pradesh government order. Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi issued an order to this effect late on Thursday night.

"The order is effective from 3 pm of December 19 till 12 pm of December 21," he stated in the order. The decision has been taken in view of the situation arising out of the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

