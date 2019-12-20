Left Menu
Anti-CAA protests: JMI website hacked; later restored

The official website of Delhi-based Jamia Millia Islamia University was hacked on Thursday purportedly in support of the students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, however, the website was later restored.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 04:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 04:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The official website of Delhi-based Jamia Millia Islamia University was hacked on Thursday purportedly in support of the students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, however, the website was later restored. Various social media users on Thursday shared the screengrabs of the website, which was apparently hacked by someone claiming to be 'Dark Knight'.

The message posted on the webpage read, "Hacked by Dark Knight to support Jamia students... Jai Hind!" However, the website was later restored.

This comes after the Jamia University on Thursday stated that certain sections in the society are appealing to the people for voluntary donations in the name of medical assistance for the injured students of the campus, however, no such official request has been made by the varsity authority in this regard. "In view of the unfortunate incident which has taken place in the Jamia Millia Islamia campus wherein some of the students have been injured in police action, it has come to the notice of the administration that there are certain sections that are floating the appeal for voluntary donations/contributions. It is hereby clarified that there is no official request from the University side for any voluntary donations or financial assistance to anyone," read a statement from the University.

The University further noted that it has sufficient resources to extend all kind of medical and other assistance to its students and strongly discourages any effort by any organisation to collect donations in the name of Jamia Millia Islamia. Several protesters and policemen sustained injuries during a protest against the new citizenship law outside the Jamia University on December 15, which later turned violent. At least three buses were set on fire and other public properties were also damaged in the protest.

Protests escalated in the several parts of the country over the CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

