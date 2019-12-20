Truck hits car during fog in Jaipur, 4 killed

Four persons, including a woman, were killed on Friday when a container truck rammed into a car on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway in Jaipur rural area, police said. The car, on its way to Bewal in Haryana from Kotputli, met with the accident near Paniyala Bridge, they said, adding the deceased were identified as Rakesh (38), Deepak (35), Asha Devi (30) and Aaryan (8).

The container truck hit the rear of the car, apparently after the truck driver could not see the four-wheeler due to fog and low visibility, police said. The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

A case was registered against the truck driver, who fled the spot after the accident. The truck was seized and efforts are on to nab him, police said.

