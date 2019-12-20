Noida: Admin, police on alert; social media in check amid CAA stir

The police and administration in Noida and Greater Noida remained on alert on Friday, a day after intense protests unfolded in several parts of the country including adjoining Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), officials said. The police carried out flag march in parts of the twin cities, distributed pamphlets which had details related to the controversial law to people, at public places, even as social media was being monitored to check rumour mongering, the officials said.

District Magistrate B N Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna were out on the roads along with the force, interacting with locals, ahead of Friday prayers at mosques. "Social media is totally under check and rumour mongering is being efficiently tackled. All sections of the society in Gautam Buddh Nagar are contributing towards peace. The administration is on alert,” Singh said.

SSP Krishna said, "No untoward incident has been reported so far from anywhere. We are reaching out to the people and attempt is at quelling misinformation about the CAA. We are also regularly monitoring Facebook and Twitter to check posts that can cause law and order situation." The pamphlets being distributed by the police in certain areas and inside passenger buses include "myths" and "facts" related to the law and strongly advises the people against believing and spreading rumours.

The police also cautioned people against forming unruly assembly in Noida, where an order that prohibit gathering of more than four people is already in force. "Section 144 (of the CrPC) is in force. No gathering will be allowed. Please do not take the law into your hands. You are a responsible citizen,” the SSP tweeted in response to a Twitter user who had put out a call for people to "gather in large numbers" outside an FM radio station in the Film City here.

The Film City in Sector 16A houses several television channels, studios, offices of newspapers and radio stations, among others. The Kalindi Kunj route connecting Noida and Delhi remained closed for a straight fifth day on Friday, with the Traffic Police advising commuters to opt for alternative routes like the DND and Chilla to reach the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.