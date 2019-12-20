Left Menu
Anti-CAA protest: Traffic snarls in parts of old Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 15:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 15:41 IST
Commuters in parts of old Delhi faced difficulty in reaching their destination on Friday afternoon as a large number of people led by Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar protested near Jama Masjid against the amended Citizenship Act. Several roads leading to Jama Masjid and Red Fort witnessed massive traffic jams as hundreds of demonstrators hit the streets against the new legislation.

According to a senior police officer, Netaji Subhash Marg was closed for vehicular movement. "Traffic movement is closed on Old Iron Bridge, Pushta Road & carriageway from Seelampur to Yamuna Vihar due to demonstration," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The protest march has begun amid heavy police deployment.

