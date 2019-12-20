CAA won't affect Goans with Portuguese passports: Goa CM
The Goa government on Friday clarified that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not affect Goans who hold Portuguese passports. Speaking to reporters here, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said some elements were trying to misguide people claiming that the Portuguese passport holders will be in trouble because of the CAA.
"Goans who are in Portugal or those holding Portuguese passports would not be affected by the CAA," he said, adding that some elements were spreading unnecessary panic on the issue. Goans who hold Portuguese citizenship and wish to return to India can do so by following proper procedure, as they have been doing in the past, he said.
Earlier, the Congress had expressed apprehensions that the CAA may impact Portuguese passport holders from the coastal state..
