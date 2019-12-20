MTB 2019 international races to be held on Sunday

Pedalling with vigour even while negotiating tricky stretches with caution, 30 cyclists rode a distance of 20 km along the rugged pathways of the Western Ghats on Friday, marking the prelude to the 6th edition of MTB (Mountain Bike) Kerala. The 'Fun and Thrill' races for men and women began from the serene Priyadarshini Tea Environs, with youngsters cycling to this town before returning to the starting point so as to complete a trial round of MTB 2019 in the run-up to Saturday's finals of the category.

The national and international races of the event, organised by Kerala government's Tourism Department will be held on December 22. While the all-India races will have 60 men and 20 women vying in separate categories, the international segment will have cyclists from 14 countries.

Being held in this northeast pocket of the state under the aegis of the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS), District Tourism Promotion Council and the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), the MTB was flagged off by Manathavady Municipal Corporation Chairman Privij V R. Present at the function were CFI General Secretary Maninder Pal Singh, Additional Secretary-General Sudhish Kumar, Race Director Sudam S Rokade, KATPS CEO Manesh Bhaskar and DTPC (Wayanad) Secretary Anand B who is the MTB convener.

Under a clear sky and amid occasional cool breeze, the amateur cyclists displayed different degrees of endurance while riding to downtown Mananthavady, covering pathways with changing character: Dusty, stone-strewn and perfectly tarred. Some took time off to help a fellow cyclist or two stranded with a minor hitch, while a couple of competitors chose to scale steep stretches by getting off the bike.

The final race of 'Fun and Thrill' along a round within the Priyadarshini Tea estate, will start at 9.30 a.m on Saturday. The top three winners from among the cyclists from various parts of the country will get cash prizes, medals and a certificate.

On Sunday, the main segments of the MTB will be inaugurated by Kerala Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally. The international segment will see the participation of men and women from Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Canada, Germany, Iran, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Uzbekistan besides India, the organisers said in a release.

MTB is the country's pioneering mountain bike race to feature in the pertinent calendar of the Switzerland-based UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) - the apex organisation for cycling bodies the world over..

