Anti-CAA protests: Four injured in Maharashtra's Hingoli

Four persons were injured instone pelting in Kalamnuri area of Hingoli district inMaharashtra during protests against the Citizenship(Amendment) Act on Friday, police said

Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar told PTI thatsome miscreants pelted stones at a bus around 7 in the morningnear the Old Bus Stand, in which two passengers were injured

"Another incident took place in the afternoon. Twopolicemen suffered minor injuries in stone-pelting," he said,adding that a fire brigade vehicle and a private vehicle werealso targeted by the miscreants.

