Hyderabad: Two drug peddlers held, 3 kg marijuana seized

The sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force on Friday arrested two persons for possessing and supplying narcotic substances in Hyderabad. The drug peddlers have been identified as Francis Zavier and K Goutham.

Police have seized five gram of heroin, 28 LSDs, 32-ECSTASY (amphetamine drug), 3 kg of marijuana and two cell phones from the possession of the accused. The main accused Zavier is a native of Karkhana, Secunderabad. "Around six months back, Zavier came in contact with drug peddler RM Goud, who has been residing at Siolim, Goa for 3 years. During frequent visits of RM Goud to Hyderabad, Zavier met him and got indulged in supplying of drugs." In view of forthcoming New Year celebrations, Francis purchased drugs at Goa and brought to Hyderabad for sale. (ANI)

