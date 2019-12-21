Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Chilai-Kalan' begins in Kashmir with snowfall in valley's upper reaches

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 14:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 14:07 IST
'Chilai-Kalan' begins in Kashmir with snowfall in valley's upper reaches

'Chillai-Kalan', the 40-day period of harshest winter in Kashmir, began on Saturday with the upper reaches of the valley receiving snowfall, Meteorological Department officials said. These 40 days are when the chances of snowfall are the highest and the maximum temperature drops considerably.

'Chillai-Kalan' began on a wet note as the upper reaches of the valley received snowfall. The snowfall began early on Friday and continued through the night, the officials said. The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir received 5 cm of snowfall and the mercury settled at a low of minus 9.6 degrees Celsius last night, they said.

Pahalgam, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, received 21 cm of snowfall and recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3 degrees Celsius. Qazigund in south Kashmir received 38.5 cm of snowfall and the mercury settled at a low of minus zero degrees Celsius.

There are reports of other areas in the upper reaches of the valley receiving snowfall, the MeT department said. The weather in most plains, including Srinagar, remained largely dry during the night after fresh snowfall earlier in the day on Friday, it said.

The city recorded a low of minus 0.4 degree Celsius last night, it added. Leh district of Ladakh recorded a low of minus 9.5 degrees Celsius on Friday night, while Drass registered a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The MeT office has forecast mainly dry weather for the week ahead. 'Chillai-Kalan' will end on January 31. The cold wave, however, continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you want to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-No sabbatical, Pochettino says he is ready to return to management

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is ready to return to management quickly, showing no interest in an extended break from the game.The Argentine, who led Spurs to the Champions League final last season, was sacked...

Lucknow: 218 arrested from Lucknow over anti-CAA protest

Uttar Pradesh police has arrested 218 people in connection with the violence that broke out in Lucknow, Director General of Police DGP OP Singh said on Saturday. The police official said that while the total number of arrests made in the st...

Six killed in bus accident in China

Six people were killed when a passenger bus slipped into an icy river in the industrial city of Tonghua in northeast Chinas Jilin Province on Saturday.The bus, which was carrying 37 passengers, slipped from an icy slope near 206 Hospital in...

Two get life term, one acquitted in 2007 twin bomb blasts in Faizabad court

A special anti-terror court has sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for their alleged roles in the November 2007 twin blast case in the district court premises here in which five people were killed and 24 were injured. Additional Dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019