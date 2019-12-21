Inquiry ordered into alleged violation of PRA guidelines by panchayat members in J-K's Kishtwar

The administration of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar has ordered an inquiry into the allegations that some panchayat members in the district violated the guidelines of the PRA Act in the MGNREGA projects of their respective wards, officials said on Saturday. The members allegedly violated the guidelines for tendering and purchasing process under the Panchayati Raj Act by becoming vendors in the development projects of their respective wards, they said.

Kishtwar District Development Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana took cognizance of the matter and launched the inquiry, the officials said. The additional district development commissioner of Kishtwar, Mohammad Hanief Malik, has been designated as the inquiry officer, they said.

Besides, the payment for the purchase of materials will be made to the vendors only after getting approval from the inquiry officer, the officials said.

