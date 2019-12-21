Violence in Kanpur, police post torched

Anti-citizenship law protestors set Yatimkhana police post here on fire on Saturday and indulged in heavy brickbatting, leading to injury to some people, a senior official said. Police had to lob tear gas shells and use canes to chase them away. Fire tenders were rushed to control the flame.

ADG (Kanpur) Prem Prakash said RAF has been called out along with 'Vajr' vehicles to control the situation. Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai and former MLA and SP leader Kamlesh Tewari have been arrested as a precautionary measure and their vehicles have also been seized.

Officials said that crowds gathered in areas like Babupurva, Nai Sadak, Moolganj, Dalelpurva and Haleem College, and police in large numbers was deployed to keep a watch over the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.