Left Menu
Development News Edition

Violence in Kanpur, police post torched

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kanpur
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 17:50 IST
Violence in Kanpur, police post torched

Anti-citizenship law protestors set Yatimkhana police post here on fire on Saturday and indulged in heavy brickbatting, leading to injury to some people, a senior official said. Police had to lob tear gas shells and use canes to chase them away. Fire tenders were rushed to control the flame.

ADG (Kanpur) Prem Prakash said RAF has been called out along with 'Vajr' vehicles to control the situation. Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai and former MLA and SP leader Kamlesh Tewari have been arrested as a precautionary measure and their vehicles have also been seized.

Officials said that crowds gathered in areas like Babupurva, Nai Sadak, Moolganj, Dalelpurva and Haleem College, and police in large numbers was deployed to keep a watch over the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Top Malaysian diplomat summoned to MEA over Mahathir's comments on India's 'internal affairs'

India on Saturday lodged a strong protest with Malaysia over its Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamads criticism of the new citizenship law, saying such comments were not in sync with the established diplomatic practice of non-interference in an...

Holding protests democratic right, but breaching law won't be tolerated: Vij

Haryana Home minister Anil Vij on Saturday said holding protest is a democratic right but the government will not tolerate the breach of law by anyone. Holding any protest is a democratic right but it will not be tolerated if anyone is foun...

People News Roundup: Beyonce's gender-neutral collection; Prince Philip in hospital

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Adidas and Beyonce to launch gender-neutral collectionAdidas will start selling a new collection designed with singer Beyonce on Jan. 18 in a relaunch of her Ivy Park brand that includes ...

IAF will continue to play critical role in security domain:Air

Asserting that the Indian Airforce will continue to play a critical role in the security domain, IAF Chief R K S Bhadauria said on Saturday the present decade is likely to witness significant changes in nature and methodologies of warfare. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019