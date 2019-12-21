CAA protests in MP: Curfew relaxed in Jabalpur, 35 arrested

Restrictions on movement were relaxed for brief period on Saturday in parts of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city where curfew is in force, the police said. As many as 35 persons have been arrested in connection with Friday's violence, they added.

Areas under four police stations here had witnessed stone pelting during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday, leaving 20 policemen injured. On Saturday, no violent protests were reported in the city or elsewhere in the state, where restrictions on assembly of more than four people are in place in 44 out of 52 districts.

"The period during which curfew was relaxed passed off peacefully as people came out of houses and purchased essential commodities," district Superintendent of Police Amit Singh told PTI. Curfew was relaxed from 3 pm to 4.30 pm in entire Hanumatal police station area and parts of Adhartal police station limits.

Restrictions were also relaxed from 4.30 pm to 6 pm in entire area under Gohalpur police station and parts of Kotwali police station. At least 35 people have been arrested across the state in connection with Friday's violent protests, SP Singh said.

Under the amended Citizenship Act, non-Muslim refugees who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be granted Indian citizenship. Protests against the law, which critics allege discriminates on the basis of religion, have rapidly spread across the country..

