Anti-CAA stir: Clashes erupt in UP's Rampur; one dead, several, including policemen, injured

One person died and several people, including policemen, were injured as clashes broke out between anti-CAA protesters and police in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Saturday, officials said. Five two-wheelers, including one of a mediaperson and one of the police, and a car were set afire during the violence and five protesters were injured in police lathicharge, they added.

"Of the five injured, four were referred to Meerut for treatment where one died, while another is in a serious condition. Around a dozen protestors have been detained," District Magistrate (DM) Aunjaneya Singh told PTI. Around 400 to 500 people gathered near the city Eidgah to protest against the amended Citizenship Act amid a bandh call, he said.

"Over a dozen policemen also suffered minor injuries during stonepelting by protesters, including children aged between 12 and 18 years," Singh said. Another dozen protesters suffered minor injuries in tear gas shelling by the police, he added.

A bandh call was given by the anti-CAA protesters in Rampur on Saturday even as section 144 of the CrPc, which bars assembly of people, is in force in the region and the internet remains suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.