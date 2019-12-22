Father behind murderous assault on victim of attempted rape: Police

The murderous assault on a young woman here earlier this week, barely a couple of days after a group of persons had tried to rape her, turned out to be a case of an attempted honor killing carried out at the behest of her father, police claimed Saturday night. Superintendent of Police, Rohtas, Satyaveer Singh said at a press conference here that the woman's father has been arrested along with two others for their involvement in the attack on his daughter on Tuesday last.

The girl, in her early 20s, is a resident of a village under the Rajpur police station area of Rohtas district and her attempted rape by five persons on Sunday had triggered communal tensions in the area. "After she was fired inside her house on Tuesday, the story narrated by her father sounded implausible. Hence we decided to put his mobile phone on surveillance. We first arrested Dukhan Chaudhary with whom we tapped the conversation of the woman's father and which roused our suspicion. Chaudhary spilled the beans and the woman's father – along with Sanjay Chaudhary who supplied arms and ammunition – was arrested," the SP said.

After the woman was shot at on Tuesday, receiving a bullet wound in her neck, her father had told police that the attackers had come to their house posing as journalists wanting to do a story on the attempted rape and, therefore, seeking to interview her. "It now turns out that even though all the five involved in the attempted rape have been arrested, the girl's father was tormented by an unbearable sense of shame and hence he decided to get his daughter eliminated," Singh said.

