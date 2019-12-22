Cold weather conditions persist in Eastern UP, Bihar: IMD

As the winter season sets in, cold day conditions prevailed over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. "Cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal and West Uttar Pradesh," the weather forecast agency further stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

"Severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over northwest Rajasthan and Cold day conditions in some pockets over Punjab." Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are likely to shiver for the next two day as the cold day conditions will prevail over these areas.

According to the weather forecast agency, on Sunday, dense to very dense fog reported in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh is expected. "Dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab and West Rajasthan and Moderate to dense fog in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and West Madhya Pradesh."

Also, due to favourable meteorological conditions, dense to very dense fog very likely during morning hours over plains of northwest India and northeast India during next 2-3 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

