Left Menu
Development News Edition

Online platforms like Whatsapp don't cooperate citing encryption: govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 15:38 IST
Online platforms like Whatsapp don't cooperate citing encryption: govt
Image Credit: Flickr

Platforms like WhatsApp and Signal do not cooperate with law enforcement agencies citing end-to-end encryption and don't even honour lawful requisitions, government officials have told a Rajya Sabha panel looking into the issue of pornography on social media and its effects on children. Earlier this month, an ad-hoc committee of the Rajya Sabha was formed by the Upper House Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on the "alarming issue" of pornography on social media and its effects on children and society as a whole.

The panel, which includes 14-members from ten political parties, has held several meetings on the issue. It also called upon various stakeholders including Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), telecom regulator TRAI and social media platforms.

Appearing before the panel, MEITY in a note said the ministry faces many legal challenges from social media platforms on the issue of pornography as their servers are abroad and they "claim to be governed by laws of hosting country when information for investigation is sought". While in some cases, the ministry said, only meta data is shared and for majority cases either mutual legal assistance treaty or letter rogatory is insisted upon which is a very time-consuming process.

"Some platforms like WhatsApp, Signal, etc, cite end-to-end encryption for not cooperating with LEAs. They even raise privacy concerns. Even lawful requisitions are not honoured," the ministry said in the note shared with panel members. It further said the law enforcement officials do not have explicit powers for undercover operations, which have become essential in the wake of peer to peer encrypted social media services and increasing use of dark web for circulation of child sex abuse material.

The committee, chaired by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, is expected to submit a report next month. Though the committee is ad hoc, rules related to the Select Committee on Bill apply to this panel.

Group members include Amar Patnaik, Amee Yajnik, Dola Sen, Jaya Bachchan, Kahkashan Perween, Rajeev Chandrashekar, MV Rajeev Gauda, Roopa Ganguly, Sanjay Singh, Tiruchi Siva, Vandana Chavan, Vijila Sathyanath and Vinay P Shasrabuddhe. On November 28, Naidu had asked Congress MP Ramesh to form a committee comprising lawmakers from across party lines to suggest concrete steps to curb pornography on social media and other Internet platforms saying it is adversely affecting children.

Naidu's suggestion had came after AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyananth raised the issue in the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Reports of cops entering hospitals during anti-CAA stir disturbing, declare them safe zones: IMA

Terming as disturbing reports of police allegedly entering hospitals in violence-hit areas during agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Indian Medical Association IMA said such actions are unacceptable and demanded that hosp...

Parineeti Chopra's association with 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' expired in 2017: spokesperson

Contrary to reports, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra was not removed as the face of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme as her association with the campaign expired two years ago, a spokesperson for the actor said on Sunday. The actor, who...

Mumbai ANC prepares drug peddlers' dossier for clean festive

The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai police has prepared a dossier of some 700 drug peddlers, including foreign nationals, to curb the menace during the festival season culminating with New Year, a senior official said on Sunday. Teams have a...

Christmas in Lebanon not so merry as economic crisis bites

Rafi Tabakians clothing store in a Beirut suburb is usually buzzing with customers during the holiday season, but with Lebanons economy in ruins, shoppers are in short supply.Weve been in business for 30 years, and Ive never seen anything l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019