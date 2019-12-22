Mumbai ANC prepares drug peddlers' dossier for clean festive

The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai police has prepared a dossier of some 700 drug peddlers, including foreign nationals, to curb the menace during the festival season culminating with New Year, a senior official said on Sunday. Teams have also been formed to keep tabs on places where Christmas and New Year parties are held, with focus on localities like Marine Drive, Bandra Reclamation, Madh-Marve among others, he said.

"A dossier has been prepared to identify and nab drug peddlers. Prominent locations have been identified where parties take place. Details of foreign nationals who have drug peddling cases against their names are being collected for the purpose," Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivdeep Lande said. PTI ZA BNM BNM.

