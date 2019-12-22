Citizenship violence: Toll in Kanpur rises to 3
A 30-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Sunday, taking the death toll in violence in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur during protests against the citizenship law to three, police said. Two persons had died on Friday in clashes between the protesters and police.
Another person, Mohd Raees, who sustained critical injuries in Babupurwa, was admitted to the Hallet Hospital on Saturday for treatment, Kanpur range Inspector General Mohit Agarwal said. The officer said the role of AIMIM workers and SIMI activists was being suspected behind the violence.
"Cases have been registered against a large number of SIMI workers," he said. Kanpur zone Additional Director General Prem Prakash told reporters that a possible angle of ISI funding was also being looked into. PTI CORR NAV SMI
