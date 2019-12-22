Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't feel safe in campus anymore, says Jamia student who lost partial vision in police action

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 23:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 23:09 IST
Don't feel safe in campus anymore, says Jamia student who lost partial vision in police action
Visual from the university campus Image Credit: ANI

Mohammad Minhajuddin had come to Delhi last year with a dream of starting his law practice in the national capital, but on December 15 he lost vision in one eye allegedly in police action in the Jamia Millia Islamia library. Minhajuddin, an LLM student, now wants to go back to his hometown in Bihar after completing his studies as he says he doesn't even feel safe in his university campus anymore.

He says his faith in law and order has been shaken. "What was my fault? I was studying in the old library in a reading room reserved for MPhil and PhD students. We had locked it after learning that police entered the campus, but they barged inside and started batoncharging students," he recalls.

On December 15, the police stormed inside the university campus to nab ''outsiders'' who were involved in arson, but they denied lathicharging the students. Minhajuddin says students pleaded with the police saying they were not involved in the protest against the amended citizenship act but they did not pay heed.

"They deliberately entered the library. The protest was happening outside Gate Number 7 which is on the other side of the road. I had not participated in the protest but I was hit brutally," he claimed. The student, who also sustained a fracture on one of his fingers, questioned the security of the university and how it failed to protect students.

"Doctors said there is a possibility of infection in my other eye as well. So I have been taking care by using a sanitiser to clean my hands and keeping everything clean around me," he adds. Minhajuddin says after what he went through, he will never advise anyone to study in the library.

"I have not been to the campus after the incident, I am scared. I will never be able to enter the library without fear. I do not feel safe in my campus," he says. His parents, who are here from Bihar, wanted him to return home but he refused.

"I will complete my PhD and then start my law practice in my hometown. Earlier, I wanted to practice in Delhi since the Supreme Court is here along with six district courts and great career opportunities. But after this, I do not like working here," he says. It was only last year that Minhajuddin came to Delhi and today he "regrets his decision" as he says, "I did not know Delhi is such an unsafe city. I made a mistake coming here for my studies."

Minhajuddin said university vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar spoke to him and assured him of all help from the university's end, but the Jamia administration did not support him during his ordeal. "She interacted with me over a video call and that information was circulated everywhere, but that was it. I have been managing everything with the help of my friends," he says.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had announced Rs 5 lakh and a job at the Delhi Waqf Board for the Jamia student. "Yes, he offered me a job but I have learnt that it is not a permanent position. I want some job at the university level only," he says.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Boeing spacecraft lands in New Mexico after mission cut short: NASA

UPDATE 1-Australian PM defends climate policies as cooler weather helps firefighters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Greek foreign minister makes whirlwind regional tour amid sea dispute

Benghazi Libya, Dec 22 AFP Greeces foreign minister was on a whirlwind tour of eastern Libya, Egypt and Cyprus Sunday amid tensions with Turkey following Ankaras contentious maritime deal with the Tripoli government. The agreement signed la...

Syria regime advances in Idlib, 9 civilians killed

Maaret Al-Numan Syria, Dec 22 AFP Regime forces have seized dozens of towns and villages in northwest Syria from jihadists following days of violent clashes, fuelling an exodus of civilians, a war monitor said Sunday. The fresh advances in ...

German union threatens Lufthansa strikes after Christmas

Frankfurt Am Main, Dec 22 AFP A German cabin crew union on Sunday threatened Lufthansa with fresh walkouts after Christmas as discussions to resolve a bitter dispute over pay and conditions failed to make progress. Speaking after the latest...

UPDATE 1-Battles lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

The White House on Sunday signaled comfort with plans by Senate Republicans to avoid new witnesses in President Donald Trumps impeachment trial, while a top Democrat seized on a newly released email on the withholding of U.S. aid to Ukraine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019