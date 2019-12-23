Video shows Kanpur cop loading pistol, police deny opening fire

Even as the police claimed that it had not opened fire on anti-CAA protestors here, a video has gone viral in which a sub-inspector is seen loading his pistol amid what sounded like gunshots. The 90-second video went viral on the social media in which a Khakhi-clad policeman with chest guard and helmet was seen loading his pistol during the protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

The video appeared to be from the Yateemkhana area, which witnessed violence during the anti-CAA protests. Both ADG, Zone Prem Prakash and IG Range Mohit Agarwal claimed that police did not resort to firing.

The speculation regarding police firing at protesters are not true, the ADG said.

