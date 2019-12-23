Def Min approves additional 1 lakh Sr Div NCC seats: Official

Seeking to boost the strength of cadets, the Defence Ministry has approved additional one lakh senior division NCC seats on self-financing basis subject to certain conditions, officials said on Monday. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar tweeted that the NCC strength is set to increase to over 15 lakh.

"MoD approves additional 1 lakh Sr Div NCC seats on self-financing basis. Approx 100 to 150 schools/colleges to benefit. NCC strength in the country to increase to 15 lakhs plus," he tweeted. The senior official also shared a ministry letter that the approval has been made subject to conditions.

"I am directed to convey the approval of the government for granting additional one lakh cadet for out of turn allotment to NCC cadet strength to senior Division/Senior Wing NCC of Private/Quasi government colleges on fully self-financing basis subject to following conditions," the letter reads. The institution must have "at least 500 students" on its enrolled strength, it said.

"A private/quasi government college on waiting list will be allotted full one company strength (160 cadets) or Senior Division/Senior Wing," it added. There will be no cost to the government exchequer, the letter said.

The scheme will commence in 2020-21 as a pilot project and reviewed in 2022-2, the letter said, adding that distribution of additional one lakh cadets to all 17 state directorates will be done by the headquarters of the Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

