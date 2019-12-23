IAF chief to visit Egypt from Dec 24-28

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will embark on a five-day bilateral goodwill visit to Egypt from December 24 seeking to boost defence ties between the two countries, officials said on Monday. "The Chief of Air Staff is scheduled to visit various operational and training establishments of the Egyptian Air Force, and also interact with senior officials of the Egyptian Armed Forces," the IAF said in a statement.

The IAF chief will be on a bilateral goodwill visit to that country from December 24-28, it said. "The visit would provide an impetus towards enhancing defence cooperation between the two air forces, as well as strengthening the long-standing bilateral relations between India and Egypt," the IAF said.

