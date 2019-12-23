5,538 bunkers completed along LoC, IB in Jammu: J-K govt

Over five thousand bunkers have been completed along the Line of Control and the International Border so far in this division of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Monday chaired a meeting with deputy commissioners of border districts of this division to review the progress of construction of bunkers along the IB and the LoC and other related issues, they said.

It was informed that a total of 5,538 bunkers -- 5,035 individual bunkers and 503 community bunkers -- have been completed so far in the Jammu division, the officials said. Giving details, they said as many as 1234 bunkers, including community and individual bunkers, have been completed in samba, 918 in Jammu, 1193 in Kathua, 1744 in Rajouri, 449 in Poonch.

The officials said other bunkers are under different stages of construction in the districts. The divisional commissioner directed the executing agencies to expedite the pace of work for timely completion of construction of individual and community bunkers, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

