LG asks CyPAD to synergize resources and capacity with FSL

Lt Governor Anil Baijal reviewed the work done by Delhi Police's Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection Centre (CyPAD) on Monday and asked it ensure synergy of resources and expertise with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to crack cyber crimes. Chairing a meeting with officers, including from the home department, he said equipping the police to combat and contain cyber crimes is the need of the hour, a statement from LG office said.

Baijal asked the officers to prepare a database of cyber crimes for effective action. He also asked them to synergize resources and expertise between FSL and CyPAD.

The lt governor advised the officers to educate people about cyber crimes in local language and on digital media. A presentation was made by additional commissioner of police (cyber and tech cell) regarding the structure, mandate, existing facilities, education and awareness efforts and notable achievements of CyPAD.

