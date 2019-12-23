Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia considers CAA domestic issue of India, can be resolved by dialogue: Russian diplomat

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 20:59 IST
Russia considers CAA domestic issue of India, can be resolved by dialogue: Russian diplomat

Russia considers the Citizenship Amendment Act a domestic policy of India and if there are any issues it should be resolved through dialogue "without escalation", senior Russian diplomat Roman Babushkin here said on Monday. Responding to a question on the CAA, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Babushkin said: "This is a domestic policy of India and we are not interfering".

"However, if there are any issues, it should be resolved based on dialogue without escalation," he added. On Kashmir issue, Babushkin said Russia is of the understanding that issues between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally according to the Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration.

Talking to reporters earlier on the bilateral ties with India, Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev said India and Russia will develop further next year a military dialogue and deepen counter-terrorism cooperation bilaterally and in the frameworks of the BRICS, SCO and RIC-like formats. Addressing a year-end press conference, Kudashev said Russia hopes the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the Eurasian Economic Union and India comes to an early conclusion.

"We see much potential for cross-sector cooperation springing from such Indian national programs as Make in India, Digital India, Smart Cities, as there is a lot of common ground and mutually enriching experience," he said. "We are examining ambitious projects in metallurgy and engineering, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, transport, e-governance, information technologies, and many others," he said.

He said the two countries will continue military and technical cooperation based on a mutual commitment to the timely and successful implementation of the contracts exceeding USD 14.5 billion as well as the intergovernmental agreement aimed at pushing forward joint development and production of military equipment and spare parts. Kudashev said the two countries will continue the implementation of the flagship project - Russian-designed Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant based in Tamil Nadu, expanding localization and joint production as well as cooperation in third countries.

"We are about to reach a new level of energy security partnership by increasing oil and natural gas supplies by introducing long-term arrangements in this regard as well as deepening investment cooperation in India and Russia, taking into account lucrative opportunities in the Russian Arctic offered to Indian companies," he said. Kudashev said India and Russia will continue their bilateral cooperation on the basis of commonly recognized principles of international behavior such as "non-interference in domestic affairs and mutual respect".

"We are of a strong opinion that only together, by promoting an inclusive and unified agenda, we can find solutions for global and regional threats to avoid any alienation lines. This is an important precondition for sustainable development," he said. On the export of BrahMos missiles that have been jointly developed by Russia and India, Babuskhin said both the countries are in touch with other countries to export BrahMos missiles.

When asked if China can prevent Russia from selling BrahMos missiles, Babushkin said Russia does not have a military alliance with China and does not intend to form it in the future. "Russia ties with India are independent of Russia-China ties," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Italian right-to-die activist acquitted of assisting suicide

A Milan court on Monday acquitted right-to-die activist Marco Cappato of aiding suicide, following a landmark constitutional court ruling which breached Italys traditional rejection of helping suffering people to die. Marco Cappato, a membe...

RBI purchases Rs 10,000-cr G-Secs, sells Rs 6,825 cr securities via OMOs

The Reserve Bank on Monday purchased Rs 10,000 crore worth of long-term government securities and sold Rs 6,825 crore of four short-term securities through the special open market operations OMOs. Last week, the RBI had announced the simult...

UK navy warship captures $4 mln of drugs in Gulf of Oman

Britains Royal Navy said on Monday one of its warships had helped to seize a batch of crystal meth worth more than 3.3 million pounds 4.3 million from smugglers in the Gulf of Oman. HMS Defender, a destroyer based at Portsmouth, southern En...

Jaishankar meets Iranian President as India, Iran agree to accelerate work on Chabahar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and apprised him of the outcomes of the Joint Commission meeting and progress in the bilateral ties, a day after the two countries agreed to accelerate wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019