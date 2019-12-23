Gr Noida: Farmers protest to demand compensation for acquired land, Brinda Karat slams BJP

Hundreds of farmers assembled in protest in Greater Noida on Monday over their demand for enhanced compensation for their land acquired by the local authority. CPI-M leader Brinda Karat also joined the farmers from nearly 40 villages protesting outside the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) amid heavy police deployment.

The farmers said their land was acquired by the GNIDA over the years but due compensation has not been paid to them, while 10 per cent developed plot which was to be returned to them by the authority in lieu of their acquired land was also not given. The protestors also demanded a reservation of 50 per cent for local people in private companies that have come up and are in progress in the region and submitted a memorandum of their demands to district officials.

"The BJP government (which controls the GNIDA) in the state has betrayed the farmers. The high court had asked the government to ensure 64.7 per cent of land compensation in cash and providing 10 per cent redeveloped plot to them against their acquired land. I joined the protest to support the farmers," Karat told PTI. Amid nation-wide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (ACT), the senior Left party leader accused the BJP leadership of dividing the country on religious issues.

"The farmers are not getting their due compensation but instead the BJP leaders all over and in western Uttar Pradesh are busy dividing people in the name of religion," Karat said. Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said no law and order situation occurred due to the farmers protests on Monday.

