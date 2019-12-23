Mother kills physically challenged minor son with lover's help

A woman allegedly strangled her eight-year-old physically challenged son to death with her paramour's help at their house here, police said on Monday. Based on preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the woman and her paramour were finding the boy to be an obstacle to their relationship, a police official said.

The incident happened on Sunday night when the woman, aged around 35 and her 40-year-old lover thrashed the boy and later strangled him, the official said. Some neighbours alerted the police,the official attached to the Mailardevpally police station said.

Asked if the two were taken into custody, the official said further investigations were on. A case of murder has been registered.PTI VVK BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

