Assam won't be part of fresh NRC if SC allows 20 per cent reverification in border districts: Sarma

The Assam government on Monday said the state will not be a part of the proposed nationwide NRC if the Supreme Court allows reverification of 20 per cent names in border districts of the recently published document. Addressing a press conference here, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state does not accept the existing National Register of Citizens (NRC), the final

list of which was published on August 31 this year with over 19 lakh exclusions. "If the SC accepts our demand of 20 per cent reverification in bordering districts, then we don't need a national one. We're sure there will be lots of mistakes in that reverification. Then we will request reverification in the entire state," he added.

The Assam government had earlier submitted an affidavit requesting reverification of 20 per cent names in border districts of the state, but the apex court declined the plea. The state government and the ruling BJP along with other stakeholders like the AASU and the Congress have been alleging that the update of the mammoth document was faulty and genuine Indian citizens were left out while suspected illegal foreigners were included.

Sarma said if the sample reverification in border districts do not find anomalies, then the party will take back its words on faulty allegation. "The PM yesterday said that there is no plan for a national NRC. So we have to pursue only in the SC. If the SC does not listen to us, then we will have to approach the government of India.

"As of now, we do not accept the NRC that was published. We are not happy with it. This NRC is half done," Sarma said. He also said as massive work for the NRC was already completed, the state government prefers reverification than having a new one in line with the national NRC.

"If there is a huge amount of mistakes, then we may go for a new NRC," Sarma said. The minister also claimed that the detention centres in Assam are being maintained and constructed as per the order of the Gauhati High Court and the Centre has no role in it.

