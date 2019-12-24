Two killed as tempo fells in ditch in Banda

Two persons were killed and 18 others injured when a tempo fell in a ditch near Sahinga village here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening in Tindwari area killing tempo driver Akhtar Khan (38) and his uncle Hasmat (45) on the spot while injuring 18 others.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.