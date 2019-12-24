Centre should review CAA, hold democratic debate: Kerala's Cardinal Alencherry

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church here on Tuesday urged the Center to review the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

"I urge the Centre to review the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. We need a more democratic debate on this act. The problem in the act is that it is dividing the religions," said Alencherry at a media interaction.

Protests have erupted in different parts of the country over the Act, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

