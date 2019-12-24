Huge Anti-CAA protests continue in parts of TN
Huge anti Citizenship Amendment Act protests continued in parts of Tamil Nadu like Salem and Krishnagiri on Tuesday. Hundreds of people gathered in Salem to stage a demonstration against the CAA, with the protestors demanding withdrawal of the controversial legislation.
Similarly, a huge protest demonstration was held by various Muslim bodies in Krishnagiri against the CAA. No untoward incident was reported from anywhere, police said Passed by both Houses of the Parliament recently, the amended Citizenship Act envisages giving Indian nationality to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31 2014, facing religious persecution there..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
US veterans join Indian-Americans in protest against Pakistan in Washington DC
Sri Lanka team arrives in Pakistan, given status of State Guests
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
Don't have magic wand to revive Pakistan cricket instantly: Misbah
Sri Lanka begin first Pakistan Test tour since 2009 attack