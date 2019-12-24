Huge Anti-CAA protests continue in parts of TN

Huge anti Citizenship Amendment Act protests continued in parts of Tamil Nadu like Salem and Krishnagiri on Tuesday. Hundreds of people gathered in Salem to stage a demonstration against the CAA, with the protestors demanding withdrawal of the controversial legislation.

Similarly, a huge protest demonstration was held by various Muslim bodies in Krishnagiri against the CAA. No untoward incident was reported from anywhere, police said Passed by both Houses of the Parliament recently, the amended Citizenship Act envisages giving Indian nationality to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31 2014, facing religious persecution there..

