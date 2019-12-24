Guj CM to distribute relief to farmers affected by crop loss

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will disburse relief to farmers from five districts affected by crop loss at a function in Vadodara on Wednesday, a senior official said. It will be held at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee premises here, said Collector Shalini Agrawal.

"The five districts are Anand, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Narmada and Vadodara. It is being held as part of Good Governance Day celebrated on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee," she said. Rupani, while in Vadodara, would inaugurate Vajpayee Institute of Policy Research and International Studies built by the MS University here, apart from a filtration plant in Chikhodara and some civic projects, the collector informed.

An official said the state government had announced a Rs 3,795 crore relief package for farmers facing crop loss due to heavy rains in October-November, and is expected to benefit 56.36 lakh farmers in 18,369 villages. "As per the package, 28.61 lakh farmers from 9,416 villages in 29 districts which received more than one inch of rainfall will get Rs 6,800 per hectare, with a ceiling of two hectares," he said.

Around 5.95 lakh farmers from places that received less than one inch of rainfall will get Rs 4,000 per hectare as relief, he added..

