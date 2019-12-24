Piaggio introduces fuel injection tech in Vespa, Aprilia scooters

Italian two-wheeler maker Piaggio has introduced fuel injection technology in its entire Vespa and Aprilia scooter range to comply with BS-VI emission norms. The BS-VI variants and models are on sale from Tuesday, the company said in a release.

The new emission standards in India will come into force from April 1 next year. The Vespa range comprises Vespa 125 cc and 150 cc scooters while Aprilia SR comes with 160 cc and 125 cc engines and the Aprilia Storm with 125 cc.

“We are pleased to transition effectively into BS VI emission norms for our Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters, well ahead of the deadline. Being aligned to the government's efforts on emission, we have achieved significant reduction in emissions through our advanced combustion system," Piaggio India MD and CEO Diego Graffi was quoted as saying in the release. SR160 is the first 160cc scooter manufactured in the country with fuel injection BS VI technology under Aprilia range, the company said.

With this compliance, Piaggio India's two-wheeler range will deliver its green objectives, it added. "At present, we have successfully integrated BS VI technology across Vespa and Aprilia brands of scooters and have started rolling out with BS-VI engines. Our upgraded range of scooters are available across dealerships in India. The BS-VI variants and models go on sale from now," Ashish Yakhmi, Head of Two-wheeler business, Piaggio India said.

