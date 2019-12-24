UP Cong chief meets family of man arrested during anti-CAA protest

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Tuesday visited Hakim Mohd Ahmad in the Sahmaroof area here whose son Shadab Ahmad was arrested during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Shadab was arrested on Friday, and is still in jail.

Speaking to reporters here, Lallu said, "Congress will always stand behind the victims of police harassment. Police is picking up innocent people and even arresting them under serious sections and harassing people." He added that the Congress will continue its protests to save the Constitution as the new citizenship law is totally unconstitutional.

Lallu also met imam of Jama Masjid Maulana Abdul Jalil Mazahiri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.