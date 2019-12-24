'Vijaya Sankalpa Sibir' of RSS members in Telangana begins Hyderabad, Dec 24 (PTI): A three-day 'Vijaya Sankalpa Sibir' of RSS members in Telangana began near here on Tuesday during which discourses on different issues and others were taken up as part of the agenda. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to address a public meeting here on Wednesday, sangh sources said.

RSSs Dakshina Madhya Kshetra pracharak Ale Syam Kumar, who addressed the gathering on Tuesday, called for working to build a society without discrimination and to address societal issues and strengthen Hindu society, they said. More than 8,000 'karyakartas' (members) participated in the meeting, they said.

The 'swayamsevaks (volunteers) of the sangh would perform a 'route march' on December 25 followed by the public meeting to be addressed by Bhagwat. Cyient Technologies founder-chairman BVR Mohan Reddy would be the chief guest at the public meeting, RSS leaders had said.

RSS Telangana state secretary K Ramesh had said the number of shakhas (branches) in the state has increased to 3,494 this year when compared to 2,016 last year. According to Ramesh, RSS is expanding its presence in villages too and it is succeeding in instilling nationalistic spirit in society, especially among youth.

Swayamsevaks are engaged in conducting more than 1.5 lakh wide-ranging service activities, including eradicating caste discrimination and environmental protection, he had said..

